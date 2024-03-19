Pennsylvania Lottery shuts down ticket sales Tuesday ahead of $875M Mega Millions drawing

If you live in Pennsylvania and haven't gotten your Mega Millions ticket yet, it might be too late!

The Pennsylvania Lottery is undergoing a system upgrade Tuesday, shutting down its lottery sales terminal for nearly the entire day.

It comes as the Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $875 million, and lottery players rush to grab tickets for Tuesday night's drawing.

In addition to the Mega Millions, tickets will be unavailable for the Powerball, Cash 5 with Quick Cash, Cash for Life, Pick Games and Match 6 Lotto until later in the day.

The upgrade is a complete computer system transition that includes new data centers, test environments, communication centers and back office systems.

A spokesperson for the PA Lottery says it's not a matter of just flipping a switch, because there are so many moving parts behind the scenes.

"Opting for a delay would put us in a position where we would have to put off the transition for several months, not days," the spokesperson said.

Systems are expected to be up and running in time for Wednesday's Powerball drawing, which is now at $687 million after no one won the jackpot Monday night.

The Pennsylvania Lottery says they will update their website and social media when the upgrades are finished.