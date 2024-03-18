Lawmakers, advocates rally for SEPTA funding to help save train line

Pennsylvania lawmakers and advocates will gather Monday morning at 30th Street Station to rally support for a SEPTA line at risk of being discontinued.

The ‘Step Up for SEPTA’ rally will call for more state funding for SEPTA that supporters hope will help save the Chestnut Hill West Line.

"We can't afford to lose our train, it is absolutely the life force of our community," one rider told FOX 29's Greg Payne.

Senators Art Haywood and Vincent Hughes plan to attend Monday's rally along with state representatives Darisha Parker, Steven Kinsey, and Joe Hohenstein.

Featured article

Advocates then plan to head to the state's capital in Harrisburg via Amtrak on Monday morning to rally more support for SEPTA funding.

Gov. Josh Shapiro's budget proposal calls for $282.8M in funding for public transportation, offering many commuters hope that no train lines will be cut.

The funding also plans to tackle cleanliness and safety aboard SEPTA, but Shapiro's proposal will need to win over state lawmakers.