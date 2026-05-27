Pennsylvania man accused of hiding cameras in bathroom to capture child undressing

The Brief A Pennsylvania man is accused of hiding cameras in a bathroom to capture a child undressing. One of the cameras was hidden in a shampoo bottle and discovered by the child victim. Adam Benjamin Arena, 46, faces over 100 felony charges.



A Pennsylvania man is facing over 100 felony charges after investigators say he hid cameras in the bathroom of a home to capture a child undressing.

What we know:

Adam Benjamin Arena, 46, is accused of placing hidden cameras in the bathroom of a home in Fayette County in 2024.

Prosecutors say the cameras were primarily placed by Arena in the bathroom "to record a child in various states of undress."

One of the cameras was hidden in a shampoo bottle and was discovered by the child, according to investigators.

Adam Benjamin Arena, 46, is accused of placing hidden cameras in the bathroom of a home in Fayette County in 2024.

A search warrant in June of last year allegedly uncovered multiple devices owned by Arena with videos and images from the cameras.

Prosecutors say some of the videos show Arena installing and retrieving the cameras.

What they're saying:

Attorney General Dave Sunday called the allegations "abhorrent conduct that has no place in civilized society."

"Our commitment to protect children will not waver, as these are some of the worst crimes imaginable," he added.

What's next:

Arena was charged with over 100 felonies, including production and possession of child abuse material.