Pennsylvania man slammed infant son face down onto bed after being vomited on, prosecutors say

A Pennsylvania man is facing murder charges in the death of his infant son after prosecutors say he slammed the child face-first onto a bed after being vomited on.

The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office on Wednesday announced third-degree murder charges against 24-year-old David Moyer. A judge set his bail at $1M cash, which Moyer was unable to post.

According to investigators, on Feb. 22 Moyer was caring for his 6-week-old son when the child vomited on him. Moyer "forcibly" put the child down face-first on a bed and left him there for 20 minutes, investigators said.

When Moyer returned, the child was not breathing and police say the parents waited 20 minutes for an Uber to take the child to the hospital. The child was brought to Phoenixville Hospital, then airlifted to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia where police say physicians noticed several injuries.

A press release by the prosecutor's office said the child, identified as ‘V.M.,’ suffered "subdural hemorrhaging in the brain and numerous hemorrhages in the retina of the left eye."

Nine days after he was brought to the hospital, police said the infant died. The Philadelphia Medical Examiner’s Office concluded the child died from "multiple blunt impact injuries" and ruled the death a homicide.

Pennsylvania State Police Troop and county detectives launched an investigation that determined Moyer was responsible for his son's death. He was charged Third-Degree Murder, Endangering the Welfare of a Child and Recklessly Endangering Another Person.

A judge set his bail at $1M cash, which Moyer was unable to post, and he was taken to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Mar. 29.

