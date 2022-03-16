Shooting in Trenton leaves 1 dead, Mercer County Prosecutor says
TRENTON, N.J. - The Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Trenton Police Department are investigating a shooting in Trenton on Tuesday, police say.
According to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri, Trenton police responded to a call for a shooting on the first block of Camden Street around 6 p.m.
Police say, when officers arrived they found 46-year-old Albert L. Barnes on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest.
He was pronounced dead shortly after, according to police.
Authorities say no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at 609-989-6406
___
___
