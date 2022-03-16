Police: Woman, 3 children kidnapped after armed teenager steals minivan in North Philadelphia

Investigators from the Philadelphia Police Department say a teen has been arrested for stealing a car with a family inside in North Philadelphia.

According to police, just after 11 p.m. on Tuesday night, officers responded to the area of 2700 block of Warnock Street for reports of a stolen vehicle with children inside.

Chief Inspector Scott Small says when officers arrived on scene, a 36-year-old man said he was making food deliveries on Warnock Street with his 35-year-old girlfriend and three children, ages 8, 6 and 2, in the car.

He told authorities he stepped out of the car to make a delivery when he saw someone get into his Chevy minivan's driver seat.

Philadelphia police say a teenager armed with a gun stole a minivan with a woman and three children inside.

Police say the man told police what direction the suspect went in and gave police the license plate number and a description of the van.

According to Small, Philadelphia police's helicopter was able to locate the vehicle from the air and notified ground patrols.

Police say the minivan was then located near 12th and Cambria Streets when the suspect got out of the minivan and stole a white car.

The police helicopter followed the second stolen car to 31st and Euclid Streets where ground patrols chased the suspect.

Officers learned the suspect was 17 years old and had a semi-automatic gun, police say.

The driver, his girlfriend and one of the children who was in the car positively identified the suspect, according to Small.

Police later learned the driver's 35-year-old girlfriend got into a physical struggle with the carjacking suspect and attempted to take off his mask, authorities say.

She became injured when she jumped out of the minivan as it was moving, according to police.

According to authorities, the 8-year-old was let out about a block away and reunited with his parents.

The 6-year-old and 2-year-old were in the back of the minivan sleeping and are unharmed, police say.

Small says the place address given for the food delivery was vacant, leading investigators to the call was a setup for the carjacking.

Police say the teen is looking at several charges. including weapons violations, kidnappings, carjacking and making threats against the family.

