Pennsylvania man used 'innocent vacation photos' to A.I. generate explicit images of children: DA

The Brief Adam Erdman, 35, is accused of using artificial intelligence to create explicit images of at least two children. Investigators say he downloaded "innocent vacation photos of two children" from the victims' parents' social media. Erdman's estranged wife found the explicit A.I. generated images of the children in an email on his laptop.



A Pennsylvania man is facing years in prison after prosecutors say he admitted to using artificial intelligence to create explicit images of at least two children.

What we know:

Adam Erdman, 35, pleaded guilty to one count of Child Sex Abuse Material in a Berks County court on Tuesday.

Investigators say Erdman's estranged wife contacted police after she found three AI-generated sexually explicit images of two children in an email on his laptop.

It was later learned that Erdman "obtained innocent vacation photos of two children under 18" by downloading them from the victims' parents' social media account.

He then used artificial intelligence photo editing software to "alter the images to make the children appear naked," according to prosecutors.

Erdman was originally charged in April, and became one of the first people in Pennsylvania charged with A.I. child sexual abuse material.

What's next:

Erdman is due back in court on Dec. 15 for sentencing and a hearing to determine whether he is a sexually violent predator.

He faces 5-to-10 years in prison.