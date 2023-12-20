Pennsylvania man wanted for headstone scam targeting loved one in New Castle: police
NEW CASTLE, Del. - Police are looking for a man they say preyed on local families during some of their most vulnerable moments.
Gregory Stefan, 54, is accused of carrying out a headstone scam in New Castle County by reaching out to people with recently deceased loved ones.
After meeting them at a cemetery, designing a headstone, and creating a "formal" contract, police say Stefan would collect payment from the victims.
He would then break the contract in a letter saying his business had gone bankrupt, according to authorities.
MORE HEADLINES:
- 6abc Helicopter Crash: Photographer, pilot killed after Chopper 6 crashes in Wharton State Forest
- Family of victims in Kendall Stephens rape case speak out: 'I feel like she was grooming my nephews'
- Fairmount Park Rapist: Former Philly investigators speak out on possible break in decades-old cold case
Police say Stefan is currently wanted on an outstanding warrant for theft of $1,500 or greater and one felony count of theft by false pretenses.
Multiple victims have also reported similar criminal behavior in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.