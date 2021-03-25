Pennsylvania nears 1 million virus cases amid rocky vaccine push

Pennsylvania neared 1 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday amid rising infections and word of a setback in the state’s accelerating COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

The Department of Health reported another 4,667 new cases — the highest single-day number since early February — to bring Pennsylvania to within a few hundred of the milestone. Daily infections have risen more than 10% in two weeks, with hospitalizations beginning to drift up, too.

"All of our numbers are going the wrong way," Dr. Valerie Arkoosh, chair of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners, said Wednesday.

MORE: US grows optimistic as COVID-19 vaccinations ramp up, deaths fall

With health officials on alert, Pennsylvania learned that it will not get nearly as many fresh doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as the federal government initially projected. The state said it will receive about 66,000 doses next week, not 200,000.

Pennsylvania has used its federal allotment of the single-shot vaccine to inoculate more than 100,000 educators. State officials were planning to use future Johnson & Johnson allocations at regional mass vaccination sites, while also reserving doses for special clinics for police and firefighters, grocery store workers, and people in the meat processing and agricultural sectors.

Advertisement

The regional, state-run sites are still in the works, but the targeted populations will now be vaccinated through a separate federal program that sends Johnson & Johnson vaccine directly to retail pharmacies, according to the governor’s office, which cast the reduced state allocation as a minor bump in the road.

Coronavirus vaccine

"As we’ve learned throughout the rollout, projections are never promises," said Lyndsay Kensinger, spokesperson for Gov. Tom Wolf.

"While this will change some of the distribution plans," she said, "we do not anticipate a disruption in the accelerated pace in getting shots into arms."

Wolf touted federal statistics that show Pennsylvania, after early stumbles, has become more efficient at getting its residents vaccinated.

FULL COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS

Pennsylvania is now 17th among the states in the percentage of its population that has received at least one dose, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 30th a month ago, when the Wolf administration ordered providers to get shots into arms more quickly. More than 3 million people have now received at least one dose.

"This is tremendous progress," Wolf said.

But there remains significant frustration among other eligible residents — people age 65 and over and younger people with high-risk medical conditions — who have waited months to get a vaccine while navigating the state’s confusing, scattershot registration system.

"It’s unfortunate that it’s become ‘The Hunger Games’ for this vaccination process," said Kenneth E. Lawrence Jr., a Montgomery County commissioner, likening the process of landing a coveted appointment to a dystopian fight to the death.

RELATED COVERAGE

COVID-19 antibodies found in 1 in 5 blood donations from unvaccinated people in March, Red Cross data shows

'This is a very dangerous period': Farley expects more deaths to follow uptick in COVID infections

Pfizer begins phase 1 study of oral COVID-19 treatment drug

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter