Pennsylvania piano teacher accused of inappropriately touching young boys during lessons

A Pennsylvania piano instructor is accused of inappropriately touching at least four young boys during private lessons over two decades ago.

Timothy James Shay, 49, was charged in February with four counts each of indecent assault of a person less than 13 years old and corruption of minors, prosecutors announced on Friday.

It's alleged that Shay massaged and inappropriately touched the victims on multiple occasions, including one victim who claimed he was abused between 30 to 50 times.

Shay is being held at Bucks County Correctional Facility on 10% of $1M bail. Investigators fear there may be more victims, and have encouraged others to step forward.

What we know:

Timothy James Shay, 49, is accused of inappropriately massaging at least four young boys during private piano lessons held between the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Investigators said Shay told the boys the massages and subsequent touching were piano warm-ups, and urged the children not to tell anyone about them.

One victim told investigators the abuse began with Shay massaging his arms and neck, and over time the touching became more inappropriate. The victim estimated that the abuse happened between 30-50 times.

Investigators interviewed three other victims who claimed to have similar encounters with Shay during private piano lessons within the same timeframe. One victim told police that the abuse lasted for 15 minutes of the half-hour lessons.

What's next:

Shay was charged with four counts each of indecent assault of a person less than 13 years old and corruption of minors.

He is being held at Bucks County Correctional Facility on 10% of $1M bail.

Investigators fear there may be more victims, and have encouraged others to step forward.