Pennsylvania primary election results: Voters decide key races ahead of November midterms

The Brief Pennsylvania held its primary election on Tuesday night. Pennsylvania governor Josh Shapiro and Republican challenger Stacy Garrity will square off in November after both won their party's nomination. Progressive Chris Rabb defeated Sharif Street, and Dr. Ala Stanford in the 3rd District. Bob Harvie and Bob Brooks also won their respective primary elections.



Pennsylvania held its primary election on Tuesday as voters decided who will represent their parties in the November midterms.

Here are some key races that could ultimately influence the balance of power in Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania Governor

Big picture view:

Gov. Josh Shapiro is seeking reelection in 2026, and ran uncontested in Tuesday's primary. He's focused heavily on infrastructure, economic development and abortion rights in his first term.

A Quinnipiac University poll from February shows Shapiro has a 56% approval rating, with 40% of Pennsylvania voters even saying he would make a good President.

(Getty Images)

Shapiro is set to face Republican Stacy Garrity in November. Garrity is also running virtually unopposed in the primary. Her campaign has focused on fiscal issues, government accountability and public safety.

3rd District Democratic Primary

State Representative Chris Rabb in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., on June 24, 2024. Photographer: Hannah Beier/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Four Democrats fought for the nomination in the race for Pennsylvania's 3rd District, which represents a large chunk of Philadelphia. Doctor Ala Stanford, attorney Sharif Street, state representative Chris Rabb and attorney Shaun Griffith competed for what is considered the most Democratic district in the country, according to the Cook Political Report.

Ultimately, Rabb is projected to win the Democratic primary for the U.S. House seat representing Pennsylvania's 3rd District, according to the Associated Press.

1st District Democratic Primary

Bucks County commissioner Bob Harvie and math PhD Lucia Simonelli competed for what's seen as a competitive District 1. Harvie has won the Democratic primary in the 1st Congressional District, according to the Associated Press. Harvie will challenge incumbent Republican Brian Fitzpatrick in one of Pennsylvania's most competitive congressional races. Harvie's campaign focuses on abortion rights, public education, and defending democratic institutions.

7th District Democratic Primary

Photo via Bob Brooks for Congress' Media Kit.

Four more vied for the Democratic nomination in the race for Pennsylvania's 7th District, which spans all of Lehigh, Northampton and Carbon counties and part of Monroe County.

Ultimately, former firefighter and union president Bob Brooks is the projected winner of the Democratic primary in Pennsylvania's 7th Congressional District, according to the Associated Press. He will take on incumbent Republican Ryan Mackenzie in November.

10th District Democratic Primary

Janelle Stelson, a candidate for Congress in Pennsylvania's 10th District, listens during a news conference, Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025, in Enola, Pa. (AP Photo/Marc Levy)

Dauphin County Commissioner Justin Douglas and former TV news anchor Janelle Stelson were in the fight for Pennsylvania's 10th District, which serves the Harrisburg and York areas.

Stelson took home the Democratic Primary seat for the 10th District, Tuesday night, AP projects.

Stelson's campaign centered on protecting abortion rights, defending democracy and lowering costs for families.

Stelson will look to unseat Republican Scott Perry in November. Perry has represented the district since 2013.

State House's 100th District's Republican Primary

Pennsylvania's 100th State House District covers part of Lancaster County, and has been represented by former Speaker of the Pennsylvania House Bryan Cutler since 2006.

With Cutler choosing not to seek reelection in 2026, Lancaster County businessman Dave Nissley and retired Pennsylvania State Police master trooper Kelly Osborne are looking to take his seat.

Nissley proposes eliminating property tax and "unnecessary and often redundant regulations, codes, and laws," advocating for parental choice and more. Osborne's platform similarly prioritizes limited government, no tax increases, and parental rights.

Currently, Democrats hold a one-seat majority in the Pennsylvania State House. All 203 seats are up for election in November.