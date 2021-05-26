Pennsylvania reports 70% of adults received first COVID-19 vaccine

article

Governor Tom Wolf announced 70 percent of adults 18 and older have received the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

Pennsylvania is the 10th state in the United States to reach the milestone.

"Today we hit a significant milestone in our fight against the COVID-19 pandemic," said Gov. Wolf. "The vaccines are our best defense against this deadly virus. The light is shining bright at the end of this tunnel, but we must continue to stay the course."

The governor went on to encourage all of those who have gotten the first dose, to get the second dose.

In the Commonwealth, it is reported 52.7 percent of adults 18 and older are fully vaccinated. The Pennsylvania mask mandate will be lifted once 70 percent of the adult population 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

Pennsylvanians 12 and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Pa. has provided a vaccine finder to make it easy for those to find a location.

