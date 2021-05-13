Fully vaccinated people in Pennsylvania can ditch masks in most places following guidance from CDC

article

Fully vaccinated people in Pennsylvania can go without masks indoors in most places following new guidelines from the CDC.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people on Thursday, allowing them to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.

The guidance still calls for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters but it will help clear the way for reopening workplaces, schools, and other venues — even removing the need for social distancing for those who are fully vaccinated.

"Today’s guidance from the CDC affects only people who are fully vaccinated"Pennsylvania Acting Secretary Allison Beam said. "This is another incentive to get the vaccine that is now easily and conveniently available. Once 70 percent of Pennsylvanians over 18 are fully vaccinated, we can completely lift the masking order."

The CDC guidelines go in effect immediately in Pennsylvania with the exception of Philadelphia.

For more information on the CDC guidance, visit here.

