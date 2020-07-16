Pennsylvania reports 781 new coronavirus cases as restrictions take hold

article

Pennsylvania is reporting 781 new coronavirus cases as new, statewide pandemic restrictions take effect.

The state Department of Health said Thursday there were 16 additional deaths for a new statewide toll of 6,973.

Gov. Tom Wolf reimposed restrictions Thursday on bars, restaurants, and larger indoor gatherings.

Those gatherings are now limited to 25 people, down from 250. Wolf says the restrictions are needed because of what he called an "unsettling climb" in infections.

Critics question the need for statewide restrictions when only a few areas of the state have been seeing rising case numbers.

