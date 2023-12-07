Pennsylvania representatives introduce 'Porch Pirates Bill' amid increase of package thefts

Lawmakers are trying to crack down on the latest trend of thieves this holiday season: porch pirates.

Pennsylvania state representatives, Kathleen Tomlinson and Kristin Marcell teamed up to create the ‘Porch Pirates Bill’ after hearing so many people had packages stolen from their front doors after they were just delivered.

Even with the use of home security cameras placed in front of houses, people are still stealing.

According to Rep. Marcell, police departments in the area say that they’ve had a 600% increase in mail thefts over the last two and a half years.

She explained that this issue is affecting not only the Philadelphia area and Bucks County but the entire state and neighboring states.

In South Jersey, Gloucester Township Police Department released footage of a guy wearing an Amazon jacket, but instead of delivering packages, he was stealing them.

"We all know someone who has had a package stolen from in front of their house and because of that we saw the need for this bill which would increase penalties to individuals who steal a package," said Rep. Tomlinson.

They hope the bill will deter them from doing so in the future.

"I do believe this bill will make a difference," said Rep. Tomlinson. "If you're a repeat offender, the penalties go up. Also, the penalties are based on the value of the items stolen and the number of times you have done it and so if you continue to do this, the consequences will be greater."

The bill has passed the State Senate, and it will move to the House Judiciary Committee, which will vote on it Friday afternoon.