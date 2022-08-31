Pennsylvania residents asked to conserve water as drought watch is declared for nearly 40 counties
HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection's (DEP) Commonwealth Drought Task Force has declared a drought watch for 36 counties and the agency is asking for voluntary water conversation.
This comes as the Delaware Valley has had five heatwaves since the start of summer.
"A few counties have experienced very dry conditions over the summer, and a number of others have inched not increasingly dry conditions in recent weeks. We're asking Pennsylvanians in all of these counties to use water wisely and follow simple water conservation tips to ease the demand for water," Ramez Ziadeh, DEP's Acting Secretary, said.
According to the agency, the following counties are on drought watch:
- Berks
- Bucks
- Bradford
- Cameron
- Carbon
- Centre
- Clearfield
- Clinton
- Columbia
- Dauphin
- Delaware
- Juniata
- Lackawanna
- Lebanon
- Lehigh
- Luzerne
- Lycoming
- McKean
- Mifflin
- Monroe
- Montgomery
- Montour
- Northampton
- Northumberland
- Perry
- Philadelphia
- Pike
- Potter
- Schuylkill
- Snyder
- Sullivan
- Susquehanna
- Tioga
- Union
- Wayne
- Wyoming
Residents in these communities are asked to reduce their individual water use by five to ten percent or by a reduction of three to six gallons of water each day.
DEP will also notify all water suppliers in the counties of their need to monitor water supplies.
RELATED HEADLINES
- Atlantic Ocean sets records for warmth down at the Jersey shore
- Now is prime time for toxic algae blooms that can sicken people, kill pets
- Millions more Americans will broil in extreme heat by 2053, study finds
- Climate change: New Jersey isn't ready, official says
Two public water suppliers, Galeton Borough Water Authority in Potter County and the Waterville Water Association in Lycoming County, are requiring residents to reduce their water use.
Other suppliers are asking residents to reduce water use voluntarily.
The agency is recommending the following tips to help residents conserve water:
- Only run water when necessary. Do not let the faucet run while brushing your teeth or shaving
- Shorten the time you let water run to warm before showering
- Water your garden in the cooler evening or morning hours
- Water your lawn only if necessary and apply no more than 1 inch of water per week
- Avoid watering your plants on windy and hot days
- Check for and repair household leaks
- Sweep your sidewalk, deck or driveway instead of hosing it off