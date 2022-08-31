Pennsylvania residents asked to conserve water as drought watch is declared for nearly 40 counties

article

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection's (DEP) Commonwealth Drought Task Force has declared a drought watch for 36 counties and the agency is asking for voluntary water conversation.

This comes as the Delaware Valley has had five heatwaves since the start of summer.

"A few counties have experienced very dry conditions over the summer, and a number of others have inched not increasingly dry conditions in recent weeks. We're asking Pennsylvanians in all of these counties to use water wisely and follow simple water conservation tips to ease the demand for water," Ramez Ziadeh, DEP's Acting Secretary, said.

According to the agency, the following counties are on drought watch:

Berks

Bucks

Bradford

Cameron

Carbon

Centre

Clearfield

Clinton

Columbia

Dauphin

Delaware

Juniata

Lackawanna

Lebanon

Lehigh

Luzerne

Lycoming

McKean

Mifflin

Monroe

Montgomery

Montour

Northampton

Northumberland

Perry

Philadelphia

Pike

Potter

Schuylkill

Snyder

Sullivan

Susquehanna

Tioga

Union

Wayne

Wyoming

Residents in these communities are asked to reduce their individual water use by five to ten percent or by a reduction of three to six gallons of water each day.

DEP will also notify all water suppliers in the counties of their need to monitor water supplies.

Two public water suppliers, Galeton Borough Water Authority in Potter County and the Waterville Water Association in Lycoming County, are requiring residents to reduce their water use.

Other suppliers are asking residents to reduce water use voluntarily.

The agency is recommending the following tips to help residents conserve water: