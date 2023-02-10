Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman released from D.C. hospital after clear test results

article

Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman has been released from the hospital, according to his Communications Director Joe Calvello.

In a statement released Friday evening, Calvello said:

"A few minutes ago, Senator John Fetterman was discharged from The George Washington University Hospital. In addition to the CT, CTA, and MRI tests ruling out a stroke, his EEG test results came back normal, with no evidence of seizures. John is looking forward to spending some time with his family and returning to the Senate on Monday."

Fetterman was admitted Wednesday after reporting he felt lightheaded, while attending a Democratic retreat in Washington.

RELATED: Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman remains in hospital, undergoing tests

He was admitted to George Washington University Hospital and a broad range of tests were performed to determine a cause. A stroke was ruled out by Thursday evening.

By late Wednesday, Fetterman was "in good spirits and talking with his staff and family," Calvello said Thursday.

John Fetterman’s U.S. Senate campaign was derailed on May 13 when he had what he later called a near-fatal stroke just days before the Democratic primary. He spent much of the rest of the campaign in recovery, refusing to release his medical records or allow his doctors to answer reporters' questions.

As a result of the stroke, Fetterman has struggled with auditory processing disorder, a common aftereffect that can leave a person unable to speak fluidly and quickly process spoken conversation into meaning.

In November, Fetterman, 53, won the seat held by now-retired Republican Pat Toomey after a hard-fought contest against GOP nominee Mehmet Oz. Fetterman, who was the lieutenant governor, defeated the celebrity heart surgeon by 5 percentage points, flipping a seat that was key to Democrats holding the Senate majority. More than $300 million was spent during the campaign, making it the most expensive Senate race in 2022.