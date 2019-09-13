Pennsylvania SPCA seizes 17 dogs, 3 reptiles from North Philadelphia home

article

The Pennsylvania SPCA says 17 dogs, 2 bearded dragons and a snake were seized from a residence in North Philadelphia after investigators found the animals living in unsanitary conditions.

City officials were executing a search warrant for narcotics at a home on the 2600 block of West Lehigh Avenue when the animals discovered. SPCA officers say the unsanitary conditions on the property included buckets of human urine and feces.

Many of the dogs were suffering from fleas and untreated skin conditions. A puppy seized from the property had a leg fracture.

SPCA officials believe the residence was being used for a breeding operation.

An investigation is ongoing, but officials say some charges regarding the treatment of the animals have already been filed.

Advertisement

Anyone with information about this case, or other cases involving animal cruelty, is urged to call the PSPCA’s Cruelty Hotline at 866-601-7722. Animal cruelty can also be reported by filling out the PSPCA’s online form here. Tips can be left anonymously.

Those interested in donating to the PSPCA can do so here.