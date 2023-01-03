Pennsylvania State Police investigating after 2 found dead in Delaware County residence

article

Pennsylvania State Police have launched a death investigation after two dead people were discovered inside a Delaware County residence.

According to authorities, troopers responded to a property on Highland Drive in Chester Heights Borough around 5:15 p.m. on Monday to conduct a welfare check.

Troopers say when they arrived on scene, they found two dead people inside the residence.

Officials say the Pennsylvania State Police Criminal Investigation Unit is actively investigating the incident.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police at 484-840-1000.