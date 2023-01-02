Expand / Collapse search

Police investigating shooting that injured 4 people in Allentown on New Year's Day

By FOX 29 Staff
Crime & Public Safety
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Law enforcement in Lehigh County are investigating a New Year's Day shooting. 

According to officials, officers from the Allentown Police Department responded to the 1100 block of E. Clair Street just after 9 p.m. for a report of shots fired in the area. 

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, police say. 

Emergency medical services transported the victim to a local hospital, per police. 

Investigators say three more victims, all identified as adults, also arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds. 

According to officials, all four victims are suffering from non-life-threatening injuries and are expected to survive. 

Authorities say the investigation is active and ongoing. 