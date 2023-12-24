Pennsylvania State Police K9s protected by body armor thanks to donation

article

They put their lives on the line every day to protect their partner and community, and now these four-legged officers are getting the protection they deserve!

Eleven police dogs serving with the Pennsylvania State Police Department have been outfitted with bullet and stab protective vests donated by the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. and sponsored by the Survival Armor Incentive Program.

K9s Ivan, Rom, Suny, Natascha, Evan, Dexter, Nemo, Rocco, Jack, Gnash, and Molly all received "potentially lifesaving body armor," each embroidered with "Gifted by Vested Interest in K9s and Survival Armor."

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 5,350 vests worth $6.9 million to K9s in all 50 states. The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies.

Pennsylvania State Police say its K9 department currently has 25 total canines, which have been utilized over 2,200 times this year for various searches.