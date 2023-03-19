Quadruple shooting erupts directly across from Temple University football field overnight, police say

article

Four people are injured, one critically, after several shots were fired just feet from a football field on Temple University's campus Sunday morning.

The quadruple shooting erupted around 2 a.m. near 10th and Diamond Streets, which is directly across from the Temple University Chodoff Football Field.

Police say four people were struck by gunfire. One is in critical condition, while the others are said to be stable.

None of the victims are Temple University students, according to authorities.

Several shell casings and bullet holes were found inside and around the Hubble Bubble Hookah Lounge, which is located at the corner of the crime scene.

No arrests have been made, and no description of suspects is available at this time.