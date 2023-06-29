Pennsylvania State Police searching for 4-year-old boy missing from Chester County

Pennsylvania State Police is searching for a child missing from Chester County, authorities say.

According to troopers, 4-year-old Preston Ferko is missing and was last seen on Milligan Street in Phoenixville Borough on Wednesday night at 10 p.m.

Officials say police believe he is at special risk of harm or injury.

The child was last seen with 28-year-old Joseph Dallas Ferko, the agency says.

Police have not specified the relationship between the boy and Joseph Ferko.

Preston is 3-feet-7-inches tall, weighs about 35 pounds, has blonde hair and blue eyes, police say.

Joseph is 5-feet-10-inches tall, about 200 pounds and has brown hair and eyes, authorities say.

They are believed to be in a silver 2002 Toyota Camry with a Pennsylvania tag LPD7572.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911.