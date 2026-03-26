The Brief A nationwide series of "No Kings" protests is planned for March 28, with more than 3,000 events scheduled across the country. These protests are coordinated locally by area chapters of Indivisible and other grassroots groups. Previous actions occurred in June and October of last year.



A nationwide series of "No Kings" protests is planned for March 28, with more than 3,000 events scheduled across the country, including in Philadelphia and the surrounding area.

These protests are organized by groups including Indivisible and the broader 50501 Movement, which have coordinated previous actions in June and October 2025 that drew millions of participants nationwide.

But, what is a "No Kings" rally?

‘No Kings’ explained

What To Know:

These protests are coordinated locally by area chapters of Indivisible and other grassroots groups.

They aim to bring out demonstrators to oppose Trump administration policies and to raise broader concerns about civil rights and democratic norms. According to a statement by organizers issued last year, these rallies are meant to reject authoritarianism, billionaire-first politics and the militarization of the country’s democracy.

People protest in Philadelphia as part of the "No Kings" rallies at Love Park on June 14, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Lisa Lake/Getty Images for No Kings)

"The president thinks his rule is absolute. But in America, we don’t have kings — and we won’t back down against chaos, corruption and cruelty," "No Kings" organizers write on their official website.

Timeline:

The first "No Kings" protest occurred on June 14, 2025—President Donald Trump's 79th birthday. That event drew more than five million participants to over 2,100 events nationwide, according to estimates from the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

Four months later, the second one took place on October 18, 2025. Even bigger than the first, this day of protest included over 2,700 events across all 50 states, according to The Brookings Institution.

Saturday's event is expected to be even bigger, with more than 3,000 demonstrations planned across the country, according to organizers who spoke with Stateline.

RELATED: 'No Kings' protest: What to know about your rights

What to know about the ‘No Kings’ protest in Philly this weekend

Local perspective:

The march will kick off between 12 and 12:30 p.m., with participants beginning to gather as early as 11 a.m. at Love Park, the north apron of City Hall and along John F. Kennedy Boulevard and N. Broad Street, stretching from John F. Kennedy Boulevard to Arch Street, according to the city’s press release.

People protest in Philadelphia as part of the "No Kings" rallies at Love Park on June 14, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Lisa Lake/Getty Images for No Kings)

From there, the procession will head north on 16th Street toward Benjamin Franklin Parkway, concluding at 22nd Street and Benjamin Franklin Parkway, where a rally will take place from 1:15 p.m. until around 3:30 p.m.

City officials announced a series of road closures, parking restrictions and public safety advisories ahead of the event on Tuesday.

RELATED: ‘No Kings 3’ rally: Philadelphia street closures, transit detours announced

Other ‘No Kings’ rallies in the Philly area

Dig deeper:

In addition to the main rally in Center City, several other demonstrations tied to "No Kings 3" are scheduled around the Philadelphia area this Saturday.

In Camden, activists are organizing a rally and march that begins with a gathering at Roosevelt Plaza Park just steps from city hall at 11 a.m. Protesters will take to the streets soon after and culminate in a larger rally at Wiggins Waterfront Park in the early afternoon.

These smaller rallies will also be taking place on Saturday:

"No Kings" Ardmore – Montgomery County: 2–3 p.m. at the intersection of West Lancaster Avenue and Ardmore Avenue.

"No Kings" Delco – Delaware County: 11 a.m.–1 p.m., starting on North Edgemont Street between Front and State Streets in Media.

"No Kings" West Chester – Chester County: 1–2 p.m. at the Historic Chester County Courthouse, 2 N. High Street.

"No Kings" Montgomery County Pa. Courthouse – Montgomery County: 12–1:30 p.m. on the courthouse steps at Swede and Airy Streets in Norristown.

"No Kings" Indivisible Bucks County – Bucks County: 1–3 p.m. in Doylestown, featuring a rally and peaceful march where supporters will voice their concerns.

For those willing to travel a bit farther, a branch of Indivisible is hosting its own No Kings protest in Newark, Delaware, set for 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at The Central Green. The event includes an optional march for anyone who wants to walk with the group, or participants can choose to stay at the start location throughout the afternoon.