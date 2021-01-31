Pennsylvania State Police searching for missing, endangered 12-year-old

article

Pennsylvania State Police are searching for an endangered, missing child.

Viola Humphrey, 12, was last seen at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Fair Road, Summit Station, Wayne Township, Schuylkill County on Saturday.

She is described as being 5 foot 3 inches tall, approximately 122 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing grey seatpants and camouflage sweatshirt.

Police believe Humphrey may be at special risk of harm or injury.

