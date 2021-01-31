Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 1:00 PM EST until TUE 10:00 AM EST, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Philadelphia County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Ocean County, New Castle County
4
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 5:00 PM EST until TUE 1:00 PM EST, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Upper Bucks County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Mercer County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Somerset County, Warren County
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM EST until TUE 5:00 AM EST, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County
Coastal Flood Warning
from MON 7:00 AM EST until TUE 5:00 PM EST, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Southeastern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County, Delaware Beaches County, Inland Sussex County

Pennsylvania State Police searching for missing, endangered 12-year-old

Published 
Updated 39 mins ago
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are searching for an endangered, missing child. 

Viola Humphrey, 12, was last seen at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Fair Road, Summit Station, Wayne Township, Schuylkill County on Saturday. 

She is described as being 5 foot 3 inches tall, approximately 122 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing grey seatpants and camouflage sweatshirt.

Police believe Humphrey may be at special risk of harm or injury.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter