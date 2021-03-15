Pennsylvania to allow 75% capacity at some restaurants, bar seating returns

Self-certified restaurants in Pennsylvania will be allowed to open at 75% capacity on Sunday as the state carefully peels back more of its coronavirus restrictions on social settings.

Restaurants that have not self-certified with the state can raise occupancy limits to 50% beginning at midnight.

Patrons will no longer have to purchase food in order to buy alcohol and restaurants will be allowed to sell booze beyond 11 p.m., according to Gov. Tom Wolf.

MORE: Pennsylvania to make all adults vaccine eligible by April 19

Bar seating will be permitted for the first time in about a year, though social distancing guidelines will need to be implemented along with physical barriers. Customers are still required to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Capacities for other businesses like personal care services, gyms, casinos, theaters, and malls will move to 75% occupancy on Sunday.

"Pennsylvanians have stepped up and done their part of help curb the spread of COVID-19," Gov. Wolf said when announcing the anticipated restriction rollback in March.

"The number of people getting vaccinated increases daily and we are seeing light at the end of the tunnel. It’s time to allow our restaurants, bars and other service businesses to get back to more normal operations."

Philadelphia has acted independently from the state for most of the pandemic. A spokesperson said in a statement they will review the new changes issued by Gov. Wolf but the city is will remain more restrictive with COVID-19 mitigation guidance.

"We will review any new changes to statewide restrictions issued by the governor and determine what makes sense for Philadelphia based on our local conditions. As has been the case throughout the pandemic, Philadelphia is able to remain more restrictive than the state when it comes to COVID-19 mitigation guidance," the statement read.

