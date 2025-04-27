Fatal incident involving Amtrak train in Villanova prompts SEPTA line suspension: officials

The Brief A fatal incident involving an Amtrak train occurred near Villanova Station Sunday. The incident prompted SEPTA to suspend its service on the Paoli-Thorndale line.



A fatal incident involving an Amtrak train occurred in Villanova Sunday causing SEPTA to suspend its service on the Paoli-Thorndale line.

What we know:

On Sunday at around 11:10 a.m. Amtrak officials say train 663 was traveling from New York to Harrisburg when a person who was trespassing on the track came into contact with the train near Villanova Station.

No injuries were reported among the 216 passengers and crew onboard.

SEPTA suspended service on the Paoli-Thorndale line due to the incident.

Dig deeper:

Amtrak officials say according to the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA), trespassing along railroad rights-of-way is the leading cause of rail-related deaths in America, and railroad-highway grade crossing incidents are the second leading cause of rail-related deaths in America.

Amtrak works closely with Operation Lifesaver, Inc. (OLI) to #STOPTrackTragedies by emphasizing the obvious dangers of being on railroad property or disregarding warnings at rail crossings.

What's next:

Amtrak is working with local law enforcement to investigate the incident.