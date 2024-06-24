Pennsylvania woman drowns near St. Mary Falls in Glacier National Park: officials

A Pennsylvania woman has died after officials say she drowned at Glacier National Park Sunday.

Officials say Sunday afternoon, the 26-year-old woman fell into the water above St. Mary Falls on the east side of Glacier National Park.

(Getty Images)

According to witnesses, the woman was washed over the falls and trapped underwater for several minutes.

Bystanders pulled the woman from the water below the falls and administered CPR until emergency responders arrived.

Park dispatch received multiple 911 calls routed through Glacier County dispatch at about 5:20 p.m.

At around 5:45 p.m., Park rangers arrived on scene and Babb ambulance personnel took over CPR upon the arrival of medics.

Officials say an ALERT helicopter landed nearby at around 6:20 p.m. and assisted with resuscitation efforts but the victim never regained consciousness.

They stopped resuscitation efforts at around 7 p.m. and ALERT personnel pronounced the woman dead.

The woman’s body was then flown to the 1913 Ranger Station near St. Mary, MT where they were met by the Glacier County coroner.

The coroner will transport the body to the medical examiner in Missoula, MT for an autopsy.

The death is under investigation and additional details are still being gathered.



