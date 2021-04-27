Expand / Collapse search

Pennsylvania’s new ‘Move Over Law’ takes effect Tuesday

Published 
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Pennsylvania’s new ‘Move Over Law’ takes effect Tuesday

FOX 29's Steve Keeley has the latest details on what the 'Move Over Law' means for drivers.

Pennsylvania's new "Move Over Law" takes effect officially on Tuesday. 

The new law makes it so that drivers must now move over a lane when they see a vehicle pulled over in the emergency lanes.

Previously named the "Steer Clear" law, the "Move Over Law" changes the fee if one doesn't abide the law. 

The law establishes a minimum speed when passing in a nonadjacent lane, extends the provisions to disabled lanes, and increases PennDOT's responsibilities for public awareness.

Anyone who doesn't abide this new law faces raised fines from $250 to $500 for the first offense.

For a second offense the rate goes up from $500 to $1,000. And the third offense increases from $1,000 to $2,000. It also includes a 90-day license suspension. 

"It is critical that you slow down and move over. This saves lives," said Jana Tidwell of AAA. 

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter