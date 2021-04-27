Pennsylvania’s new ‘Move Over Law’ takes effect Tuesday

Pennsylvania's new "Move Over Law" takes effect officially on Tuesday.

The new law makes it so that drivers must now move over a lane when they see a vehicle pulled over in the emergency lanes.

Previously named the "Steer Clear" law, the "Move Over Law" changes the fee if one doesn't abide the law.

The law establishes a minimum speed when passing in a nonadjacent lane, extends the provisions to disabled lanes, and increases PennDOT's responsibilities for public awareness.

Anyone who doesn't abide this new law faces raised fines from $250 to $500 for the first offense.

For a second offense the rate goes up from $500 to $1,000. And the third offense increases from $1,000 to $2,000. It also includes a 90-day license suspension.

"It is critical that you slow down and move over. This saves lives," said Jana Tidwell of AAA.

