Pennsylvania's whiskey lottery is back with rare $7,500 bottle of bourbon

article

Attention local whiskey lovers, it's that time of year again!

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board is hosting its Limited-Release Lottery with Fine Wine and Good Spirits.

The lottery gives Pennsylvania residents and licensees the chance to buy rare bottles of whiskey and bourbon from the PLCB's limited stock.

This year, nine different lotteries feature 1,252 bottles ranging in price from $54.99 to $7,499.99.

Players can apply for each lottery, but purchase is limited to one bottle per participant per lottery.

Whiskey lotteries

Lottery 1

Blanton's Straight From the Barrel Bourbon, $149.99 each – one bottle for individual consumers.

Blanton's Gold Straight Bourbon, $119.99 each – 90 bottles for individual consumers, 30 bottles for licensees.

Lottery 2

Eagle Rare Double Eagle Very Rare Straight Bourbon 90 Proof, $2,999.99 each – six bottles for individual consumers, one bottle for licensees.

Lottery 3

Buffalo Trace Prohibition Collection 5x375mL, $999.99 each – nine bottles for individual consumers, three bottles for licensees.

Lottery 4

Woodford Reserve Baccarat Edition Straight Bourbon, $2,199.99 each – nine bottles for individual consumers, three bottles for licensees.

Lottery 5

Weller Millennium Straight Bourbon, $7,499.99 each – 11 bottles for individual consumers, three bottles for licensees.

Lottery 6

Mister Sam Tribute Whiskey, $249.99 each – 19 bottles for individual consumers, six bottles for licensees.

Lottery 7

Old Forester Birthday Straight Bourbon 2023, $169.99 each – 67 bottles for individual consumers, 22 bottles for licensees.

Lottery 8