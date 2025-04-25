Delaware County man charged with sexual assault of girl, 12, in Camden County arrested in Berks County

article

The Brief A Delaware County man was arrested in Berks County in connection with the sexual assault of a child in Camden County, N.J. U.S. Marshals made the arrest early Friday morning in Morgantown, officials announced.



A 22- year-old man from Newtown Square was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Berks County and charged with aggravated sexual assault and other related crimes related to a sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl he met online. Officials said the assault took place twice in Camden County.

What we know:

Scott Hennesy, a 22-year-old man from Newtown Square, has been on the run and was arrested by U.S. Marshals Friday in Morgantown after what officials describe were two incidents of a sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl he met online.

The two incidents took place between December of 2024 and January 2025 in Pine Hill, in Camden County, New Jersey, according to authorities.

Information about Hennesy was released in February, asking the public’s help in finding him. At that time, officials charged him with aggravated sexual assault and other related crimes.

What's next:

Camden County officials announced the arrest of Hennesy, saying he had been arrested by U.S. Marshals in Morgantown, in Berks County, about 6 a.m. Friday.

He is being held at the Berks County Jail while awaiting extradition to New Jersey.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the sexual assault investigation is asked to contact Detective Kerry Butler of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit at (856) 225-8664. Tips can also be sent to CAMDEN.TIPS.