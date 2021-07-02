People flock to Ocean City for July 4th weekend

People are heading to the shore for the long holiday weekend as things start to get back to normal.

After COVID-19 caused less room for live music during last year’s festivities, Andrew Ehrhardt, a saxophonist, says that he cannot wait to return.

"I missed every bit of this just getting to play music and seeing and interacting with all the little kids that are up here," he said.

The crowd on Friday night seems to be the sign of a busy Independence Day weekend this year. Some visitors say they are walking the boardwalk for the first time in two years.

"We’re having a great time," said Joan Lambert. "Doing all the ocean city stuff, boardwalk, surry, the beaches and the weather has been perfect up until last night."

Many hope is that the weather cooperates, especially for Sunday fireworks.

Pavel Stoykov of Keepsake Old Time Photos and Beach Photography says they are still in need of employees, like most businesses on the boardwalk. He adds happy to be fully reopened and so are the visitors.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter