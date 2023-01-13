'People just loved her': School community gathers to remember New Jersey basketball coach killed in car crash

An emotional tribute for a young high school basketball coach killed in a car crash. Cire Forman is being remembered for the example she set, both on and off the court.

"She had an impact on everybody she came in contact with. People just loved her," Cire’s aunt, Debra Vaughn, said.

In a testament to that love and admiration of former student athlete and coach, Cire Forman, Camden Catholic High honored the 2019 grad by retiring her jersey.

"We thought it was a fitting honor for someone who committed so much time to our program as a player and a coach," girls basketball coach, Christine Matera, said. "She embodies so many qualities we want our student athletes to embody."

Solemn moments of remembrance. Cire Forman’s mother accepted the jersey for her daughter, a standout athlete and the first female to play football at Camden Catholic.

"I called her my amazing one, the only word that describes her," Vaughn remarked.

Sadly, Forman was killed in an accident in Glassboro last summer. Police now say an acquaintance, 21-year-old Jamal Reed, was driving under the influence of marijuana and lost control of his car. He was charged with vehicular homicide in December.

"There’s a responsibility we all bear for our habits, for what we do. We need to own it," Vaughn added.

A 2019 graduate, Cire returned to coach the Camden Catholic girls freshman team to an undefeated 2022 season. She was going to college and played on the Philly Phantomz women’s football team.

"We’re playing this year for her. Everything we do from here on out, we’re always going to be for Cire. We’re going to keep her memory alive, if it’s the last thing we do," explained Phantomz teammate Nellie Mixon.

Cire’s family is kicking off a foundation in her memory called All Four Sports Foundation, to help young girls have greater opportunities to play non-traditional sports.