Perkasie plane crash: Victims identified after deadly incident

Officials have released the identities of the two men killed in when a single-engine plane crashed in a Perkasie neighborhood.

The men were identified as 74-year-old Alfred George Piranian, of Chalfont, and 55-year-old Brian Fillippini, of Philadelphia.

Both men died as a result of injuries sustained during the crash.

It was revealed Friday that a report from the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA), the small plane with the two men aboard took off from Doylestown Airport with a destination of Gunden Airstrip.

An NTSB investigator told reporters Thursday that the plane was a commercial instructional flight with one person onboard training for their commercial pilot's license.

No one on the ground was hurt, but the crash sent flying debris through the wall of a home and into a second-floor bedroom.

Hilltown Township Police Officer Christopher Englehart called the pilot a hero for managing to avoid homes that dotted the residential neighborhood.

Residents recalled hearing the plane's engine cut out as it made its deadly descent. A neighbor several houses away caught the fiery wreck on her doorbell camera.

"I thought I was going to die, I thought the plane was coming down in my house," Catherine LaPat said.

Investigators have not provided an official cause of the crash and plan to provide a report in about 10 days.

