Perkasie plane crash: Victims identified after deadly incident
PERKASIE, Pa. - Officials have released the identities of the two men killed in when a single-engine plane crashed in a Perkasie neighborhood.
The men were identified as 74-year-old Alfred George Piranian, of Chalfont, and 55-year-old Brian Fillippini, of Philadelphia.
Both men died as a result of injuries sustained during the crash.
It was revealed Friday that a report from the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA), the small plane with the two men aboard took off from Doylestown Airport with a destination of Gunden Airstrip.
An NTSB investigator told reporters Thursday that the plane was a commercial instructional flight with one person onboard training for their commercial pilot's license.
No one on the ground was hurt, but the crash sent flying debris through the wall of a home and into a second-floor bedroom.
Hilltown Township Police Officer Christopher Englehart called the pilot a hero for managing to avoid homes that dotted the residential neighborhood.
Residents recalled hearing the plane's engine cut out as it made its deadly descent. A neighbor several houses away caught the fiery wreck on her doorbell camera.
"I thought I was going to die, I thought the plane was coming down in my house," Catherine LaPat said.
Investigators have not provided an official cause of the crash and plan to provide a report in about 10 days.
