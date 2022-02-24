Crews on scene of small plane crash in Perkasie
PERKASIE, Pa. - Emergency crews are on the scene of a small plane crash in a residential area in Bucks County.
The charred remains of the plane in the middle of the plane lay near the intersection of Morgan Lane and Victoria Lane in Perkasie.
A vehicle parked nearby also had heavy front-end damage.
Authorities responded Thursday to a small plane crash in a residential part of Bucks County.
Authorities have not said if there are any injuries or fatalities.
It's unknown what caused the plane to crash.
