Crews on scene of small plane crash in Perkasie

Emergency crews are on the scene of a small plane crash in a residential area in Bucks County.

The charred remains of the plane in the middle of the plane lay near the intersection of Morgan Lane and Victoria Lane in Perkasie.

A vehicle parked nearby also had heavy front-end damage.

Authorities responded Thursday to a small plane crash in a residential part of Bucks County.

Authorities have not said if there are any injuries or fatalities.

It's unknown what caused the plane to crash.

