Person in custody, lockdown lifted at Delaware County high school after 'incident,' police say

A Delaware County high school has been given the all-clear after police responded to the school.

According to the Nether Providence Police Department, officers responded to the Strath Haven High School to investigate an incident and the school was placed on lockdown.

Authorities did not release information about the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Shortly after, police announced that a person was in custody and that the lockdown was lifted.

According to the school district, the school resumed their normal class schedule.

No additional details were immediately made available by law enforcement.

Police say there is no danger to students or the public at this time.