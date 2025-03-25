Person of interest sought after building, church fires in Chester County: police

The Brief An investigation is underway after Southern Chester County police say multiple fires were started within minutes of each other in West Grove. Police have released images of a person of interest caught on surveillance cameras during the time of the incidents.



If you live in West Grove, it might be good to check your surveillance cameras!

Police are seeking the public's help to identify a person they say may have been involved in multiple fire incidents.

What we know:

On Saturday March 22, at around 11:39 p.m., the Southern Chester County Regional Police Department and the West Grove Fire Department were dispatched to the 100 block of East Evergreen for the report of a structure fire.

Upon arrival, officers observed an active fire to the rear of 11 Exchange Place.

Officers then evacuated the second floor of the building and fire personnel successfully extinguished the flames.

Subsequently, as responders were at the scene of the fire, they were approached by a resident at 12:05 a.m. who reported a second fire at the church located at 107 W Evergreen.

The fire department also extinguished the second fire.

No injuries were reported from either fire.

The cause of both fires remains under investigation.

What you can do:

Upon investigating, police released images of a person of interest who appears on surveillance footage loitering in the area of the first fire.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

They are asking for the public's help to identify the man in the pictures above.

Police also ask that if you have surveillance cameras in the area near either of the two fires, that you review footage between the times of 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 22 and 12:30 a.m. Sunday March 23.

If you know the identity of the person of interest or think you do, contact us at ssyska@sccrpd.oth or Gsmith@sccrpd.org.

You may also submit a tip via its Crimewatch page or www.sccrpd.org. Tips can be submitted anonymously.