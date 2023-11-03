Person of interest found dead in Ohio after 14-year-old killed in Bensalem triple shooting: police

A man wanted in connection to the murder of a teenage boy, and injuring of two others, was found dead across state lines, according to law enforcement.

Pietro Romano, 14, was killed when a gunman opened fire on a group of juveniles during a fight at a shopping mall in Bensalem on Halloween night.

Two other victims, ages 17 and 19, were also struck by gunfire, but are both expected to recover.

Investigators say a group of teens were fighting in the parking lot Tuesday night when a gunman fired a dozen shots at the group from inside a vehicle, then fled.

Sean Hughes, 19, was later determined a person of interest for the deadly shooting, according to police, who also identified the vehicle as stolen out of Bristol Township.

On Thursday, Marysville Police in Ohio attempted to pull over the stolen vehicle, but a pursuit ensued when the driver fled.

Police say the driver, identified as Sean Hughes, was later found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Bensalem officials say they will continue to pursue all leads to identify any other potential suspects, including "occupants of the vehicle used in the murder."

The parents and siblings of Peter Romano gathered with loved ones and community members Thursday to honor the life of a loved one cut short by violence.

"Peter did nothing to deserve his life to get ripped away from him so quickly," his sister Maria said. "I hope everyone remembers this sweet angel in their prayers and I know he will be watching over everyone who loved him and everyone he loved."