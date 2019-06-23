Expand / Collapse search

Person struck and killed by Amtrak train in Ridley Park, officials say

Person struck and killed by Amtrak train in Delaware County.

RIDLEY PARK, Pa. - Police in Delaware County are investigating a death of a person struck by an Amtrak train Sunday.

Delaware County officials say it happened around 4 p.m. Sunday on East Hinckley Avenue near West Sellers Avenue, in Ridley Park.

Amtrak says a person was trespassing on the train tracks when a train carrying 572 passengers struck the person.

No one on the train was hurt. The victim has not been identified.