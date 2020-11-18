Temple University Hospital recruiting participants for Phase 3 COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial

Temple University Hospital is encouraging people to enroll in a Phase 3 COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial evaluating the safety of Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson’s investigational COVID-19 vaccine.

"The potential to save lives and prevent serious illness that's what's at stake here," Tony Reed, executive VP and Chief Medical Medical Officer at Temple University Health System, said.

Those who enroll will have an appointment and screening to make sure they are eligible to get their shot and go home to monitor their symptoms.

The ENSEMBLE study will look at 60,000 adults across the world. You must be 18 or older.

Dr. Moncef Slaoui, chief advisor to Operation Warp Speed, says many vaccines approved by the FDA had studies with less than 30,000. He's asking those already saying they won't take a vaccine to do their research.

"We are all convinced, it will be the only way through which we are able to get someday back to our normal life," he said.

Dr. Slaoui says this could be the third or fourth vaccine approved by the FDA in the fight against COVID-19.

Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech formally submitted their request Nov. 20 for emergency use authorization of a COVID-19 vaccine this week.

The companies claimed their data revealed the vaccine candidate is 95% effective and protects many older, high-risk patients from dying.

In addition to the FDA submission, the companies have already started “rolling” applications in Europe and the U.K.

If you're interested in signing up, please visit ensemblestudy.com.

