PGA Championship expected to bring $125M to Northeast PA, locals hoping to cash in

The Brief Round one of the PGA Championship begins Thursday with an expected $125 million economic impact for the region from start to finish. Local businesses and homeowners are offering parking and shuttle options for spectators. Tickets for the competition rounds are sold out, but some are available on resale sites.



The PGA Championship kicks off Thursday with officials projecting the event will bring in around $125 million for the region, according to tournament organizers. Local businesses and residents are finding creative ways to benefit from the influx of visitors.

Locals turn parking lots and homes into PGA shuttle stops

What we know:

The owner of Nicholas Sebastian Salon & Spa is closing the business for the PGA Championship and transforming the 76-spot parking lot into a VIP shuttle service for spectators. "You pull in, we get you there. It’s a three-minute ride. You text us when you’re ready to come get you, and you’re back in your car and gone. It can’t be more convenient," said Nick Scamuffa, owner of Nicholas Sebastian Salon & Spa.

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Other businesses and homeowners have also converted their properties into unofficial parking lots for the tournament. The PGA says shuttle services will be available for those using SEPTA Regional Rail to the Paoli Station, as well as for rideshare users and those with pre-paid PGA parking passes.

Maurice Hudson, a spectator from Broomall, said, "You have a lot of lots for the PGA Tour. Everyone else is obviously going to buy a parking pass, but let’s benefit the locals, as I’m local from Broomall myself, so let’s benefit the local companies. They’re doing the extra mile to allow guys and people to access the golf course with ease."

Spectators prepare for sold-out tournament and road closures

Why you should care:

The PGA says tickets for the competition rounds Thursday through Sunday are officially sold out, but some are still available on the secondary market through sites like SeatGeek, with the lowest prices ranging from about $100 to $200.

Gates open at 6:00 a.m. Thursday. Sean Bellew and his family, who live next to the course, have set up a riser in their backyard for a close-up view. "I bought this house in June 2021 so probably since that time my wife Mary Jo and I have contemplated how we would celebrate this weekend," said Bellew.

Tens of thousands of spectators are expected through Sunday. Road closures and no street parking are in effect around Aronimink Golf Club. Locals recommend arriving early and being patient. "Get here early, eat good food around here, enjoy good drinks and enjoy the golf," said Hudson.

Bellew added, "Just congratulations to Aronimink to Newtown Square in Philadelphia. God bless America 250."