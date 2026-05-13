PA sex offender arrested in Florida, found living in makeshift hut in the woods

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The Brief U.S. Marshals arrested Joseph Mazzoni, a wanted sex offender, in Naples, Florida, on Wednesday. Mazzoni had been wanted since March for allegedly disseminating child porn. Law enforcement found Mazzoni living in a makeshift hut in the woods.



U.S. Marshals arrested a wanted sex offender from Pennsylvania in South Florida on Wednesday, after months of searching.

Sex offender arrested in Florida

What we know:

Joseph Mazzoni, 46, was arrested in Naples, Florida, Wednesday. Mazzone had been wanted since March for allegedly disseminating child pornography. Mazzone has been convicted twice before of possession of child porn in Delaware County.

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Investigators were led to believe that Mazzoni was living in Florida and was getting help to avoid police. Marshals executed a search warrant at a Naples home on Wednesday, and found Mazzone living in the woods behind the residence.

Officials shared photos of the makeshift hut where Mazzoni was allegedly living.

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‘No respite'

What they're saying:

In a statement, Eric Gartner with the U.S. Marshals for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania said that the agency "has zero tolerance for sexual predators preying on children."

"As Mr. Mazzoni learned, going entirely off of the grid in a different state offers no respite from the relentless pursuit of justice," Gartner said.