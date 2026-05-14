PGA Championship tee times: Here's when the top golfers will tee off at Aronimink Golf Club

The Brief The PGA Championship will take place at the Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square. Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, and Jordan Spieth are among the top golfers at the tournament. The PGA Championship will take place Thursday—Sunday.



The best golfers in the world will gather at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania for the PGA Championship.

The tournament kicks off on Thursday and lasts Thursday through Sunday, expecting to be an economic boon for the area.

Here's when the top golfers will tee off on Thursday and Friday:

Ludvig Åberg, Rickie Fowler, Bryson DeChambeau (8:18 a.m./1:43 p.m.)

Xander Schauffele, Brooks Koepka, Tyrrell Hatton (8:29 a.m./1:54 p.m.)

Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm (8:40 a.m./2:05 p.m.)

Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa, Shane Lowry (1:32 p.m./8:07 a.m.)

Tommy Fleetwood, Chris Gotterup, Robert MacIntyre (1:43 p.m./8:18 a.m.)

Cameron Young, Keegan Bradley, Justin Thomas (1:54 p.m./8:29 a.m.)

Scottie Scheffler, Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose (2:05 p.m./8:40 a.m.)

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Thursday (1 tee) / Friday (10 tee)

Braden Shattuck (6:45 a.m./12:10 p.m.), Alex Fitzpatrick (6:45 a.m./12:10 p.m.), Ben Griffin (6:45 a.m./12:10 p.m.)

Francisco Bide (6:56 a.m./12:21 p.m.), Harry Hall (6:56 a.m./12:21 p.m.), Ryan Gerard (6:56 a.m./12:21 p.m.)

John Keefer (7:07 a.m./12:32 p.m.), Rico Hoey (7:07 a.m./12:32 p.m.), Nicolai Højgaard (7:07 a.m./12:32 p.m.)

Shaun Micheel (7:18 a.m./12:43 p.m.), Michael Brennan (7:18 a.m./12:43 p.m.), Garrick Higgo (7:18 a.m./12:43 p.m.)

Y.E. Yang (7:29 a.m./12:54 p.m.), Jhonattan Vegas (7:29 a.m./12:54 p.m.), Matt McCarty (7:29 a.m./12:54 p.m.)

Lucas Glover (7:40 a.m./1:05 p.m.), Tom McKibbin (7:40 a.m./1:05 p.m.), Stephan Jaeger (7:40 a.m./1:05 p.m.)

Daniel Brown (7:51 a.m./1:16 p.m.), Adrien Saddier (7:51 a.m./1:16 p.m.), Harris English (7:51 a.m./1:16 p.m.)

Jacob Bridgeman (8:02 a.m./1:27 p.m.), Bud Cauley (8:02 a.m./1:27 p.m.), Alex Noren (8:02 a.m./1:27 p.m.)

Chris Kirk (8:13 a.m./1:38 p.m.), Max Greyserman (8:13 a.m./1:38 p.m.), Kristoffer Reitan (8:13 a.m./1:38 p.m.)

Maverick McNealy (8:24 a.m./1:49 p.m.), Thomas Detry (8:24 a.m./1:49 p.m.), Padraig Harrington (8:24 a.m./1:49 p.m.)

Ryan Lenahan (8:35 a.m./2 p.m.), Ryan Fox (8:35 a.m./2 p.m.), Kazuki Higa (8:35 a.m./2 p.m.)

Jared Jones (8:46 a.m./2:11 p.m.), Michael Kim (8:46 a.m./2:11 p.m.), Ryo Hisatsune (8:46 a.m./2:11 p.m.)

Tyler Collet (8:57 a.m./2:22 p.m.), Kota Kaneko (8:57 a.m./2:22 p.m.), Brandt Snedeker (8:57 a.m./2:22 p.m.)

Andrew Novak (12:15 p.m./6:50 a.m.), John Parry (12:15 p.m./6:50 a.m.), Jordan Gumberg (12:15 p.m./6:50 a.m.)

Ben Polland (12:26 p.m./7:01 a.m.), Kurt Kitayama (12:26 p.m./7:01 a.m.), Nico Echavarria (12:26 p.m./7:01 a.m.)

Akshay Bhatia (12:37 p.m./7:12 a.m.), Ricky Castillo (12:37 p.m./7:12 a.m.), Michael Thorbjornsen (12:37 p.m./7:12 a.m.)

Luke Donald (12:48 p.m./7:23 a.m.), Jesse Droemer (12:48 p.m./7:23 a.m.), Stewart Cink (12:48 p.m./7:23 a.m.)

Hideki Matsuyama (12:59 p.m./7:34 a.m.), J.J. Spaun (12:59 p.m./7:34 a.m.), Max Homa (12:59 p.m./7:34 a.m.)

Ben Kern (1:10 p.m./7:45 a.m.), J.T. Poston (1:10 p.m./7:45 a.m.), Russell Henley (1:10 p.m./7:45 a.m.)

Thursday (10 tee) / Friday (1 tee)

Adam Scott (1:21 p.m./7:56 a.m.), Corey Conners (1:21 p.m./7:56 a.m.), Daniel Berger (1:21 p.m./7:56 a.m.)

Viktor Hovland (1:32 p.m./8:07 a.m.), Collin Morikawa (1:32 p.m./8:07 a.m.), Shane Lowry (1:32 p.m./8:07 a.m.)

Chris Gotterup (1:43 p.m./8:18 a.m.), Robert MacIntyre (1:43 p.m./8:18 a.m.), Tommy Fleetwood (1:43 p.m./8:18 a.m.)

Cameron Young (1:54 p.m./8:29 a.m.), Keegan Bradley (1:54 p.m./8:29 a.m.), Justin Thomas (1:54 p.m./8:29 a.m.)

Scottie Scheffler (2:05 p.m./8:40 a.m.), Matt Fitzpatrick (2:05 p.m./8:40 a.m.), Justin Rose (2:05 p.m./8:40 a.m.)

Zach Haynes (2:16 p.m./8:51 a.m.), Alex Smalley (2:16 p.m./8:51 a.m.), Chandler Blanchet (2:16 p.m./8:51 a.m.)

Bernd Wiesberger (2:27 p.m./9:02 a.m.), Sudarshan Yellamaraju (2:27 p.m./9:02 a.m.), Andy Sullivan (2:27 p.m./9:02 a.m.)