Philabundance hosts 3rd annual Phil-A-Trunk event to 'Drive out Hunger'

It’s not every day you see a food drive and a car show smashed together into one charitable event but that’s exactly what happened on Sunday at Xfinity Live.

Philabundance hosted its third annual Phil-A-Trunk event where several car clubs from the Delaware Valley unite to, according to Philabundance, ‘Drive out Hunger’.

"Well it started with the Porsche club but it grew. So, we’ll have hundreds of cars here so lots of car clubs. We’ll have mopar and corvette and classic cars. People are coming to donate food and funds for Philabundance," said Loren Jones CEO of Philabundance.

It’s the kick-off to WMMR Preston and Steve’s Camp Out for Hunger, the largest single-location food drive in the United States.

The past two years of the event saw Philabundance collect more than 300,000 pounds of food and feed about 700,000 people in its nine-county service area.

Philabundance's third annual Phil-A-Trunk event to 'Drive out Hunger' helped raise over 29,000 pounds of food for those in need.

Folks who participated in the event took great pride in not only showing off their exotic cars, but also to help feed those in need.

"I got a calendar reminder last night. Ran out to the market last night. I also want to give a thanks to my neighborhood because I asked them to contribute, they brought over canned goods and perishables!" Said Michael Flipping, a 2017 Porsche owner.

If you’d like to do more, you can head to philabundance.org to donate money or food.

