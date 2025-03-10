Philadelphia 1 of 3 PA cities named hotspots for business executives: survey

article

The Brief Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Lancaster are the three Pennsylvania cities business executives prefer to flock to thanks to their nightlife. MarketBeat.com conducted the survey based on a pool of 3,102 business executives.



Philadelphia is one of three cities in Pennsylvania business executives say they prefer to flock to due to its nightlife, according to a survey.

By the numbers:

MarketBeat.com polled 3,102 executives to name the cities they’re drawn to for work.

Of the 145 cities named, Honolulu, HI came in first place, followed by Orlando, FL in second and Dallas, TX in third.

Philadelphia ranked in the 23rd spot, Pittsburgh ranked at 41 and Lancaster was voted 90 out of the 145 cities.

Dig deeper:

MarketBeat says many business executives are drawn to Philly’s thriving bar scene and one-of-a-kind restaurants.

"As a hub for finance, healthcare, and law, Philadelphia’s Rittenhouse Square is a go-to for business travelers. Executives enjoy craft cocktails at The Library Bar, network at The Ranstead Room, a chic speakeasy, and seal deals over a steak dinner at Barclay Prime, one of the city’s most exclusive dining spots," the website says.

For Pittsburgh, its advancements in technology and space for networking make it a hotspot for execs.

"Pittsburgh’s resurgence in tech, healthcare, and robotics makes it a magnet for executives. The Strip District offers high-end networking venues like Cinderlands Warehouse for craft beer, DiAnoia’s Eatery for Italian fine dining, and The Warren Bar & Burrow, a whiskey-forward lounge where business discussions flow late into the night," MarketBeat reports.

The economic growth and ‘modern business appeal’ are both factors that play into why Lancaster ranked number 90 in the survey.

Based on the survey, one can conclude that the decision on where executives prefer to travel for business depends on the city’s networking industry, recharge capabilities and of course, the food and nightlife scene.