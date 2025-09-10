Philadelphia adding speed cameras to one of city's 'busiest and most dangerous roads'

The Brief Over a dozen speed cameras are being added along Broad Street, one of the city's busiest and most dangerous roads. The program will begin with a 60-day warning period before it starts issuing tickets on November 14. Tickets could cost drivers anywhere between $100-$150 depending on their speed.



Speed cameras are coming to one of Philadelphia's most popular – and dangerous – streets.

Philadelphia will soon begin using over a dozen cameras along Broad Street to ticket speeders.

Here's everything we know:

When will the speed cameras go live?

The speed camera program will begin with a 60-day warning period starting on Monday.

After that, cameras will begin issuing tickets on November 14.

How much will speed camera tickets be?

During the 60-day warning period, driver caught traveling over the 25 MPH speed limit will receive a warning in the mail.

After the probation period, drivers going 11-19 MPH over will get a $100 ticket, $125 for traveling 20-29 MPH over, and $150 for going 30+ MPH over.

No points will be issued along with the tickets.

Where will the speed cameras be?

The 15 speed cameras will be positioned along the entirety of Broad Street and a small section of Old York Road.

Here's where the city says the speed cameras will be:

• 7000 Old York Road

• 6500 N. Broad Street

• 5700 N. Broad Street

• 4900 N. Broad Street

• 4100 N. Broad Street

• 3300 N. Broad Street

• 2500 N. Broad Street

• 1700 N. Broad Street

• 800 N. Broad Street

• 100 N. Broad Street

• 100 S. Broad Street

• 1200 S. Broad Street

• 2200 S. Broad Street

• 2800 S. Broad Street

• 3600 S. Broad Street

What they're saying:

City leaders pointed to the effectiveness of speed cameras along Roosevelt Boulevard, which was previously recognized as one of the nation's most dangerous roads.

"Prior to 2020, Roosevelt Boulevard was the most dangerous road in the city," Mayor Cherelle Parker said. "Since then, speed cameras on the Boulevard have slowed driver speeds, reduced pedestrian crashes, and saved lives."

A PennDOT analysis found that Broad Street – Route 611 – had the highest rate of speeding-related crashes and fatalities in the city. From 2020-2024, PennDOT says there were over 200 fatal crashes and serious injury crashes on Broad Street.

"Speed enforcement cameras are critically important tools that have dramatically reduced speeding along Roosevelt Boulevard," said Rich Lazer, Executive Director, Philadelphia Parking Authority. "We now hope to bring about similar results along Broad Street as well as other major arteries in the city."