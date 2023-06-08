Philadelphia air quality: City distributes free protective gear to help protect residents

Hazy skies continue to blanket the Delaware Valley, even as conditions slowly improve.

"Last night was terrible," says Tim Costello, who tells FOX 29 News that he was out in Center City Wednesday night while the city’s air quality was at its worst.

One day later, the smoke continues to cast a haze. Although numbers have improved, they’re still unhealthy and people are feeling it.

Leslie Pride, of Fishtown says, "I’ve been pretty much staying inside and when we did go outside I did start to feel the irritation in my throat and everything."

Pride says she drove to Whitman Plaza in South Philly when she found out the city was handing out free protective gear. Department of Health resource hubs as well as police and fire stations are stocked with KN-95 masks for anyone in need.

Nick Nguyen, of South Philly, also wanted to jump on the free mask giveaway with several concerns top of mind.

"There’s people with asthma. There’s climate change," says Nguyen, who adds, it also feels like déjà vu: "Everyone saying, ‘Stay indoors, wear a mask.’"

Nguyen says he appreciates the city’s effort to keep people safe.

Click here for information on the city’s health resource hubs.