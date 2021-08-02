Philadelphia-area restaurants mandate proof of vaccine as COVID-19 cases rise

As COVID-19 cases begin to rise again with concerns of the Delta Variant, some Philadelphia area restaurants have begun to mandate proof of vaccination in order to dine inside.

In Kensington, the Martha Restaurant has started to ask that customers provide proof of vaccination if diners wish to sit inside or at the bar.

"No exceptions," Martha Restaurant wrote in their Instagram post.

The restaurant cites a desire to keep the community and restaurant safe as the reason behind their bid to mandate vaccination for patrons.

Aside from Martha Restaurant, Irwin's is also asking that patrons are vaccinated if they wish to dine there.

Recently, Dr. Anthony Fauci went on the record to warn about the Delta Variant as cases continue to rise.

Dr. Anthony Fauci warned Sunday that more "pain and suffering" is on the horizon as COVID-19 cases climb again and officials plead with unvaccinated Americans to get their shots.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter