Philadelphia-area transplant brings taste of home to San Diego

Phillies fans traveling to San Diego for the National League Championship Series won't have to look hard to find Philadelphia's most popular hometown comfort food.

More than 2,500 miles away from his hometown in Delaware County, Joe Crescenzo is whipping up Philly Cheesesteaks at his Philly-themed shop in San Diego.

The Sharon Hill native has lived across county from more than 40 years, but he hasn't forgotten his roots. He even has authentic Amaroso rolls shipped to his home away from home.

The Southern California shop looks more like a South Philly deli, with Eagles gear proudly displayed and Philly staples like Rocky and Tasty Cakes adorning the walls and countertops.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Joe Crescenzo has started his Philly Cheesesteak shop in San Diego in the '70s.

"They come in and look at all the decor, they say ‘man reminds me of home’ and then they hear this accent, and then they really say 'I feel like I'm at home'," Crescenzo said.

FOX 29's Chris O'Connell visited the shop ahead of game one of the National League Championship Series between the Phillies and the Padres.

"It's great out here, the weather is great, but my heart and my family and everybody there still in Philly," Crescenzo said.

Jared Clark, a Navy sailor from Swedesboro, New Jersey stationed in San Diego, visited the shop for a taste of home. Even Padres fans visited enemy territory for Philly's finest fare.

"It's just so much fun, because people have been coming in for years, whether they are Phillies fans or Padres fans," Crescenzo said. "We have Dallas fans who let us know they are Dallas fans."

Phillies and Padres will battle for a spot in the World Series starting Tuesday at Petco Park.