Philadelphia bars could stay open until 4 a.m. during World Cup, America 250

The Brief A bill that would allow Philadelphia bars to stay open until 4 a.m. is set up for a final vote in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives next month. Senate Bill 1218 would let Philadelphia businesses apply for a temporary permit, allowing them to stay open two hours longer during the city's America 250 celebration and the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The permits would only be valid between June 11, 2026, and July 20, 2026.



Philadelphia bars could be open until 4 a.m. this summer, during the FIFA World Cup and the city's America 250 celebrations, after a bill in the state legislature passed one of its last major hurdles on Wednesday.

Philadelphia's 4 a.m. bar bill

The backstory:

Currently, bars in Pennsylvania are not allowed to sell alcohol after 2 a.m.

Senate Bill 1218 would extend that deadline temporarily, only during Philadelphia's America 250 celebrations and the upcoming FIFA World Cup, and apply only to businesses within city limits.

Bill set for final vote

What we know:

The bill passed the State Senate last week, and after a unanimous vote Wednesday from the House Appropriations Committee, all that's left is a final House vote before the bill would hit Gov. Josh Shapiro's desk.

If enacted, the law would amend the state's liquor code to let businesses apply for a temporary permit to extend their hours. That permit would only be valid between June 11, 2026, and July 20, 2026.

The World Cup begins on June 11. Philadelphia's first of six matches is just days later, on June 14.

RELATED: FIFA World Cup schedule: When are matches in Philadelphia?

Businesses hoping to stay open later this summer will have to pay a $500 application fee, and submit the application at least 30 days before the day it would take effect.

What's next:

It's not clear when exactly the Pennsylvania House will vote on the bill. Wednesday was the House's last day in session until April 13.